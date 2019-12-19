Pratibha Patil





Pratibha Devisingh Patil is an Indian politician who served as the 12th President of the Republic of India. Having served from 2007 to 2012, she was preceded by Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and succeeded by Pranab Mukherjee. A Political Science and Economics postgraduate, Patil also chose to get a law degree and started practising at Jalgaon District Court in Maharashtra, her home state. Her transition to the world of politics came about in the early 1960s. She joined the Indian National Congress (INC) party and subsequently won the Jalgaon Assembly seat in 1962. Later, she was elected from Muktainagar constituency four consecutive times, during which she was a minister in the Congress government and held multiple portfolios. She also served as a Member of Parliament both in Rajya and Lok Sabha. She was the first woman to be picked for that office and the first woman President of India as well . Born on December 19, 1934, in Nadgaon, a small village in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, India.

