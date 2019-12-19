Veil and sexual harassment





Veil through its positive approaches act on curving sexual harassment of woman in the society. Veil means not only covering main parts of women's bodyhaving positive attracting and influencing power of male but to restrict his eyesight toward looking at her complexion,and visualizing the motherhoodin them.







It goes without saying that women's limbs have been made attractive to male by the creator which draw a male nearer to herultimately resulting in sexual offence if either of them are illegal to each other.







Fornication generally means sexual intercourse between a man and woman not married to each other and other offences beyond this are small improprieties relating to sex.This is more so because of the innovation of day to today technologies thatexposing hidden limbs of a female along with her naked gesturing to draw male eyesight toward herof which internet play the dominant role.







Sex offences mainly denote adultery and fornication while impropriety relating to sex or privacy implying a lot that can be described as touching a woman in a lonely place, ogling at the beauty of a woman, leaving no stone unturned to have a talk with a lady unnecessarily pretending over-familiar with her,obscene gestures and sexual innuendos to inappropriate physical contact and direct demands for sexual favors , calling or texting a female colleague at odd hour, giving inappropriate proposals to a woman whom he barely know, any type of lewd behavior relating to her privacy,sexist comments in front of a known female etc.





It must be thought that sex offences and small improprieties relating to sex are seeping not only into the modern society of a particular county it is engulfing the world as whole irrespective of cast and creed.





It is presumed in highly and modern educated society that higher education and developed conscience shall put away man and womanfrom such types of offences. Let us look at theback where manyman with higher education and high profile were being caughtin sexual net.





Bill Clinton, former USpresident, Brett Kavanaugh, CaliforniaSupreme Court Chief Justice, many renowned newspaper editors of India, film producer, actors, father of a beautiful daughter, university and school teachersetcagainst whom sexual allegations had been brought which different national and international dailies have published.





Veil, though someone takes it as religious bigotry, help to curb the abovementionedoffences to a great extent. But on account of the differentiation of the sexes in nature, temperaments and social life, a greater amount of privacy is required for woman than for man, especially in the matter of dress and the uncovering of the bosom. A brazen stare at a woman is a breach of refined manners. Where sex is concerned, modesty is a good form of privacy which guard against the willingness of the sexual harassment by a man towards his young woman colleague.







So, the concept of veil should not be confined to the religious custom ignoring the broad objectives it serves. As such it has a psychological approach such as no seeing any thinking as apply to co-living of male and female.





In our country Veil is not only prevail among muslin woman but Hindu womanin rural areasof Bangladesh and India while coming outside her house specially to fetch water from distance pond or to meet an unknown male draws hermantilla up to the end of her nose. As a safer tool for protection of woman's chastity, veil combat against all types of sexual malpractices prevailed in the society.There are strict rules regarding veil for Muslim Women and Man.







Male are not allowed to enter houses other than his own until he asked permission of the owner of the house and exchange salutation with each other. Women are not allowed to meet beyondfourteen persons (with whom marriage are forbidden) without veil. I am not going to thread bare discussion in this regard.Both man and woman must lower their gaze downwardswhen they meet each other if the concernedmale is an outsider one.





In fact, Veil act as a positive Immune to Sexual Harassment. If all the decorum of veil are followed in our all sphere of life by all irrespective of religion, eradication of sexual harassment of woman is ensured in the society and our national life.





The writer is First Senior Deputy Director

of Walton Group

Email:nazrul12361@yahoo.com

