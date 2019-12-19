Plan to highlight uplift activities





The government will campaign its various development activities across the country on the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10, 2020.





In this regard, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a proposal at its meeting for carrying out the campaign of the government centrally as well as in the 495 upazilas across the country. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting.





After the meeting, Kamal said the government has taken various activities to observe the Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day and the celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary, reports BSS. "We want to engage all people with the country's development activities. Through the campaign, people can know about our ongoing development projects and the upcoming development projects," he added.





For observing the Homecoming Day, he said, the government will procure different products and services from the experienced event management companies under direct procurement method.





Leave Your Comments