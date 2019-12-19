Kurigram shivers as mercury falls below 10C





A cold wave is sweeping over the district for the last few days, disrupting normal life and causing suffering, especially for children and the elderly.





The Met Office recorded 9.8 Degrees Celsius temperature on Thursday morning.





But the situation may worsen as the Met Office says a severe cold wave might hit the district in the next two to three days.





Besides, light rainfall may also occur during this period, it said.





Many people were seen lighting fires to keep themselves warm as the sun remained invisible for most of the day.





People who live hand to mouth are the worst hit as they could hardly find jobs during the cold snap.





Meanwhile, the number of patients suffering from cold related diseases is increasing at local hospitals.





According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 7.9 Degrees Celsius.





Residents of Kurigram have requested the district administration to arrange warm clothes for them.





Deputy Commissioner Sultana Parveen said they were prepared to help the people.

