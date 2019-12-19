Review finds

An independent review has dismissed the notion that a "lesbian mafia" was behind the controversial dismissal of Australia national women's football team coach Alen Stajcic.

Stajcic was sacked in January this year, just five months before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, and after the Matildas had risen to fourth in the world rankings and claimed the 2017 Tournament of Nation's trophy.

Although rumors and reports at the time had suggested a toxic "culture of fear and unacceptable levels of stress among the players," there were also accusations the push to oust Stajcic was led by a group of players and staff referred to as the "lesbian mafia".

But in an Independent Review of Football Federation Australia (FFA) National Teams' Management on Thursday, an expert panel of three found these claims to be unsubstantiated.

"The Panel was unable to uncover any evidence supporting the existence of any formal 'lesbian mafia' or that the decision to terminate the Matildas head coach contract was driven by personal bias against Mr Stajcic or in pursuit of other agendas," the report said.

"Traditional media articles and social media ventilated the notion extensively and the panel has not been able to find evidence that the FFA took any proportionate action to address the issue nor protect the individuals who were the target of this speculation."

Offering recommendations on how to improve the running of Australia's mens' and womens' national football teams, the report determined there must be better "feedback mechanisms" to deal with player complaints.

This includes the implementation of a whistleblower policy, more education for players and staff on how to raise issues of a serious nature, and faster resolution of complaints when they arise.

The report also concluded that Australian national teams should adopt a more "athlete-centric" approach to its management policy.

"The Panel believes the FFA has a unique opportunity to gain a competitive edge in international football by pivoting from a coach-centric to an athlete-centric approach in the management of its national teams," the report said.

"Australia cannot expect to compete with football superpowers on funding, participant numbers and proximity to international competition."

"This means that football in Australia must be innovative in order to continue to enjoy success on the world stage. Opportunity for that innovation exists in the athlete welfare and development area."

"A move to an athlete-centric model has the potential to create huge dividends for the FFA. It is clearly an opportunity to build and grow the business in a crowded sports marketplace."

