Keraniganj Factory Fire: Death toll climbs to 21

The death toll from the deadly plastic factory fire rose to 21 as another victim succumbed to his injuries earlyThursday.

The deceased was identified as Mofizul Islam, 45, son of Oli Mia of Sonakanda village in Meghna upazila of Cumilla.

Mofizul was being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 45 percent burns and died early today, said Partha Sankar Pal, residential physician of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion at Prime Plastic factory at Hijaltola, killed a worker on the spot and injured 34 others on December 11.

Nineteen of the victims died at the hospital until December 15 while another died on Wednesday.

