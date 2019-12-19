Dilapidated bridge stands in danger

A concrete bridge in Nabinagar municipality has been lying in an awful state for the last 12 years, posing serious risk to commuters and causing immense sufferings to local residents.

Built in 1995-1996 over Bhata River under No 1 and 2 Alamnagar wards in Nabinagar upazila, the bridge has now become unfit for use.

Parts of its concrete railing have broken down. Locals placed bamboo sticks as makeshift railings, but they too did not last long.

Several thousand people use the bridge to go to the upazila headquarters and sadar upazila. Many of them say they fear that the bridge might collapse any time.

Abu Hanif, a councillor of the municipality, said people are crossing the bridge carefully because of its current condition. “The bridge shakes whenever vehicles pass,” he said.

Locals claimed that accidents on the bridge in the last decade claimed lives of seven people. They demanded constructing a new bridge in its place.

Shib Shankar Das, the newly-elected municipality mayor, said a project will be taken soon to build another bridge there.