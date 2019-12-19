Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care

Amnesty International on Thursday expressed deep concern over the health condition of former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

“The authorities are denying her access to adequate health care,” the rights body said in a statement published on their website on Thursday.

Amnesty International urged the Bangladesh authorities to ensure that Khaleda Zia is treated in accordance with the UN Standard Minimum Rules on the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules) and that her fair trial rights are fully respected.

The former prime minister has been in jail since February 8 last year after she was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in a separate corruption case.

On December 12, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court rejected the bail petition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

Before that, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authorities sent the medical report of the BNP chief to the registrar of the Supreme Court.

The medical report said Khaleda Zia’s arthritis is in critical state and it is getting worse gradually.

According to the report, the medical board recommended application of international standard biological therapy for the treatment of the BNP chief’s arthritis. But she is yet to take any positive decision over taking the treatment.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the Appellate Division rejected bail to Khaleda Zia after considering her medical report.

Leave Your Comments