Diner Sheshe 20.12.2019

"I come from a Muslim family of scholars and Maulana's, but my first love has always been bikes and my father's been the most supportive. I rode my first bike when I was in the 9th grade and loved the feeling, but I got criticized for it only because I was a girl. So I let it go for a while.





I was 22, and preparing for my CAT exams, when the rut of everyday life bore down on me -- I was at my lowest. I remember leaving the house to give my CAT exam, when it hit me that I really didn't want to -- so I turned around and came back.





Honestly, at the time, all I knew was that I wanted to do something I loved. So I took admission in Jamia University because it gave me the opportunity to ride a bike to and fro.





My parents were hesitant, but I kept pushing and convinced them. I had some money saved up from working at a publishing house -- I pooled it all in and with my father's help, I bought my very first bike.





But I got trolled too. There have been times when guys on bikes see me on the road, and try to prove they're better by trying to overtake me and in my head I'm like, 'Aaja beta' and before they know it, I've gone full throttle and zoomed away. That's not all -- some people have even said that I won't get married because of biking!





But honestly, at the end of the day, when people ask me why, I just have one response -- my religion, ethics, gender and clothes have nothing to do with my passion.







I have five bikes but I also pray five times a day. I practice my religion, I cover my head, but I wear a leather jacket and biker boots too. I'm doing what my heart tells me to -- it's as simple as that. Why do I need a label or a tag to define me?" Humans of Bombay, Fb

