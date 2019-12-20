Worldwide waffling 20.12.2019





New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of child abuse material, New South Wales police have said. In August, Sydney detectives began an investigation into the possession of child abuse material in the local area, and "following extensive inquiries", 82-year-old Brierley was stopped at Sydney international airport at 6.30am on Tuesday by Australian Border Force officials.







NSW police said in a statement: "The man's carry-on luggage was searched before the contents of his laptop and electronic storage devices were reviewed, which are alleged to have contained large amounts of child abuse material."





The man, from Point Piper, was taken to Mascot police station and charged with six counts of possessing child abuse material, police said.









NHS staff has created a heartwarming Christmas video complete with dancing elves and flashing ambulance lights in an effort to spread a bit of seasonal joy. The festive music video features smiling paramedics twirling and jiving around their ambulance station to the tune of Merry Christmas Everyone.







At a time of year when they are often called to deal with "tragic circumstances", staff at Worthing Ambulance Station came together to have a bit of fun and put a smile on people's faces.











Two teenagers have been arrested after a senior rabbi was beaten during an anti-Semitic attack in north London. Attackers shouted "F*** Jews", "Dirty Jew" and "Kill the Jews" at the religious leader as he walked through Stamford Hill at around 9.45pm on November 29.







On Monday, Scotland Yard released CCTV images of two suspects and the force has now said a 14-year-old and 15-year-old have handed themselves in during the early hours of Tuesday.







