Science fair, olympiad ends in Ashuganj

A science fair and science Olympiad ends on Thursday which was inaugurated on the occasion of the 7th National Science and Technology Week under the initiative of the Ashuganj Upazila Administration following the theme "Science and Technology to meet the challenges of climate change". at Roshan Ara Jalil Girl's High School on December 7. Ashuganj Upazila Parishad Chair-man Md Hanif Munshi officially announced the inauguration of the fair.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Nazimul Haider was on the chief guest in the ptogram, Vice Chairman of the Upazila Parishad Md. Salim Parvez, Women Vice Chairman Lima Sultana,Ashuganj Press Club President Moham-med Muzammel Haque, Ashuganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jabed Mahmud, Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam, Govt. Haji Abdul Jalil High School headmaster Md Humayun Kabir , Rawshan Ara Jalil Girl's High School Headmaster Rezaul Azad & among others were present. Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md. Abul Hossain gave the welcome speech.





The purpose of popularizing science was to organize the science fair and science Olympiad for two days at the Rawsan Ara Jalil Girl's High School grounds at the Upazila level, in an effort to inspire the students through the competition to develop dormant talent. Students of different colleges, high schools and madrasas of the upazila formed their stalls to show their inventions. Before opening, guests visited the stalls.







During this time, the scientists gave details about their inventions to the guests. The fair ends on Thursday by distributing prizes among the winners.





