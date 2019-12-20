'Science cannot develop without independence'

A discussion on science and independence was held at NMST on Thursday. -AA





Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Md Anwar Hossain told the students that due to dependence, a lot of Bangladesh's resources have been plundered by the British. "Without independence, science cannot develop.





Bangladesh should be taken to the top position with the spirit of liberation war in mind," he said during a discussion meeting titled "War of Liberation and its benefits to science" at the National Science and Technology Museum (NMST) in city's Agargaon area on Thursday on the occasion of the Victory Day.





Director General of NMST, Muhammad Munir Chowdhury, and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority Dr Shahana Afroz spoke at the event.

