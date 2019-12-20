Victory Day talk held at BUBT

BUBT hosted a discussion on Victory Day in its hall room on Wednesday. -AA

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) hosted a discussion on Victory Day in its hall room on Wednesday. Lt. Colonel (Retd.) Jafar Imam, Bir Bikrom was present as the chief guest where he shared stories from the War of Liberation.





He said that, "the victory was possible, because of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while India supported us with their ammunition and solders." He also said that our governments and political parties should know the purpose of our Liberation.







Dr Shafique Ahmed Siddique, Chairman, BUBT Trust described the reality of the Liberation War as the special guest in the discussion presided over by Prof Md Abu Saleh, Vice Chancellor, BUBT.







He told the story of the December 16, 1971. A gold medal was conferred to the chief guest for his heroic contribution to the battlefield during the war.







Prof Mian Lutfar Rahman, Advisor, Students' Affairs, BUBT delivered the welcome speech. Professor Syed AnwarulHuq, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities presented a story on how superpower countries dealt with the War. After the discussion students of BUBT staged a colorful cultural session.

Leave Your Comments