Workshop on lumpy skin disease held





A very interactive and outcome based daylong workshop titled "Lumpy Skin Disease in Bangladesh: Status, Challenges and Way Forward" was held on Thursday at the auditorium room of BARC training building. The program started at 09:30 with recitation from the Holy Quran by Dr Mohammad Showkat Mahmud, Senior Scientific office (Livestock), BARC.







Chaired by Dr Nazmun Nahar Karim, Member Director (Livestock) (C. C.), BARC, the welcome remarks were given by Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, CSO, Livestock Division, BARC.







Kazi Wasi Uddin, Additional Secretary and Project Director, LDDP, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MoFL) was present as the chief guest while Dr Md Kabir Ikramul Haque, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and Dr Abdul Jabbar Shikder, Director General, DLS graced the occasion as the special guests. The inaugural session was chaired by Dr Nazmun Nahar Karim, Member Director (Livestock), BARC.







The workshop was attended by the participants from different organizations (DLS, BLRI, BARC, University, USAID, KGF, Livestock expert, other stakeholder organizations print and electronics media. There were three key note paper were presented by Dr Md Abu Sufian, Assistant Director (Health and Admin), DLS, Dr Md Giasuddin, CSO, BLRI, Savar, Dhaka and Prof Dr Md Bahanur Rahman, Dept of Microb-iology and Hygiene, BAU.





Leave Your Comments