US Embassy accepting SUSI applications





The US Embassy in Dhaka is accepting applications for the 2020 Study of the US Institutes (SUSI) for Scholars Program.







The SUSI for Scholars program is a six-week intensive post-graduate level academic program with integrated study tours to provide foreign university faculty and other scholars the opportunity to deepen their understanding of US society, culture, values, and institutions, according to an US Embassy press release sent to The Asian Age.







The 2020 program will focus on the following themes related to US studies: American Culture and Values, Journalism and Media, Religious Freedom and Pluralism, US Economics and Business, US Foreign Policy, and Youth, Workforce Development, and Closing the Skills Gap. The goal of the program's focus on these six themes is to strengthen US studies curricula and enhance the quality of teaching about the United States in academic institutions abroad.







The application deadline for the 2020 SUSI for Scholars program is Saturday, January 11, 2019. Interested candidates must submit an online application. A copy of the announcement and application form is available at: https://bd.usembassy.gov/apply-for-study-of-the-united-states-institute-susi-scholars-program-2020/.





The SUSI for Scholars Program is intended for highly motivated mid-careerprofessionals from higher education institutions or research organizations, such as not-for-profits or think tanks.







Ideal candidates will have graduate degrees and substantial knowledge of the selected program theme or a related field and will come from home institutions seeking to introduce aspects of US studies into its curricula, develop new courses in the selected program theme, enhance and update existing courses on the United States, or offer specialized seminars or workshops for professionals in US studies areas related to the selected program theme.









