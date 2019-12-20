Iran for transport insurance for Muslim nations





Hit by US sanctions that make it difficult to get Western insurers from covering Iranian exports, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday proposed setting up a transport insurance mechanism exclusively for Muslim nations.





Iran's oil-reliant economy has been hit badly since President Donald Trump last year pulled the United States out of a 2015 multinational nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions.





At an Islamic summit in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, Rouhani said it was time for the Muslim world to look inwards, including in insurance.





"We understand that today, many of our economic transactions and activities are dependent on foreign insurance, the insurance coming from big countries," he said in a speech that was translated into English.





---Reuters, Kuala Lumpur



