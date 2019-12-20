'Bunty Aur Babli 2' goes on floors





Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherji starrer film 'Bunty Aur Babli' was one of the biggest hits of 2005 and today the film is counted among Bollywood classics.







Discussions had been going on for a long time on making the sequel of the film and finally, the air has cleared out on 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. A few days ago there was news that Abhishek Bachchan will not be a part of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' but Rani Mukerji is still in and Saif Ali Khan will be filling in for Abhishek's spot.





But turns out that the makers have a whole new plan for the sequel of the film and we are getting a fresh pair of Bunty and Babli in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Yes, that's right and the shoot of the film has also started.

