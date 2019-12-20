Craig the first 'James Bond' to embrace the salt, pepper look





It's time to suit up as Daniel Craig gears up for the release of his last 'James Bond' film 'No Time To Die'. While the trailer of the film left which gave us a glimpse of Craig performing some death-defying stunts, his salt and pepper look has grabbed everyone's attention.





Looking more menacing and determined as he steps into the shoes of the iconic character of 'James Bond' for the last time, Craig along with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek have set the right tone for the film which will hit the screens next year.





According to reports making rounds on the internet, the 51-year-old English actor will be sporting eight different looks in the film. But what has become the hot topic on the internet is Craig's salt and pepper look. He has become the first Bond actor to sport grey hair in the popular spy franchise.





Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, 'No Time To Die' is the 25th film of the Bond franchise and will also feature Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw. While Ana de Armas plays the role of the feisty Paloma, Lashana Lynch, who is reported to be a possible successor to Craig's Agent 007 character, also looks promising as Nomi.





With 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum Of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre' under his belt, Craig will be essaying the role of James Bond for the fifth time in his illustrious career. 'No Time To Die' is slated to release on 3rd April next year in India.









