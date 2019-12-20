Mitali Mukherjee to perform at reunion of OCAS

The 8th reunion of Sylhet Cadet College held from December 19 to 21 organized by Old Cadets Association of Sylhet (OCAS). Noted Indian singer Mitali Mukherjee will perform in the second day of the three-day reunion program.





While talking about to perform in the event Mitali Mukherjee said over video call yesterday, "I will come to Bangladesh from Mumbai to attend the reunion program of OCAS. I will be present with my songs. I am really delighted to be part of this event. I will keep requests from the old cadets while rendering songs in the show."





Meanwhile, at the end of last month, Mitali came to Dhaka to perform at Intercontinental Hotel. Tapan Chowdhury also performed with her in the show. Later she went back to Mumbai. Therefore, last week she also performed in Tangail and then at Officers' Club in Dhaka. She also said, "Bangladesh is my motherland. So, only for the attraction of motherland I always come here. When I return from here I really feel bad."





Mitali Mukherjee was born in Mymensingh. She studied at Vidyamoyee School and then Muminunnesa College. Her birthday is July 19. Her mother Kalyani Mukherjee rendered song well and her father Amullyo Mukherjee played flute well.





Mitali received training in music from father of Ustad Sanjeeb Dey, Ustad Mithun Dey's student Narayan Das for one year. She also received training in classical music from Mithun Dey for long time. She got the National Film Award for song 'Ei duniya ekhonto ar sei duniya noi', which was used in late Amzad Hossain's movie 'Dui Paisar Alta'.

