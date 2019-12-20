Pakistan fight back after SL bowlers shine on Day 1

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan appeals succesfully for the wicket of Oshada Fernando of Sri Lanka during the second Test match at National Stadium,Karachi on Thursday. -PCB

Pakistan fought back after being dismissed relatively cheaply Thursday as bowlers dominated the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.





Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya grabbed four wickets each to dismiss Pakistan for just 191 before the home team had the visitors at 64-3 at stumps at the National Stadium.





Pacer Kumara took 4-49 while left-arm spinner Embuldeniya finished with 4-71 after Pakistan won the toss. But Pakistan staged a fightback with the wickets of Oshada Fernando (four), Dimuth Karunaratne (25) and Kusal Mendis (13) leaving Sri Lanka still 127 runs behind on the first innings. Lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had Fernando caught behind before Mohammad Abbas removed Karunaratne and Mendis.





At stumps, Angelo Mathews was eight not out and nightwatchman Embuldeniya unbeaten on three. Pakistan were well set at 127-3 with Babar Azam (60) and Asad Shafiq (63) involved in a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket, but once Azam fell the home side lost their last six wickets for just 24 runs.





Azam was shaping well after scoring his 13th half-century before Embuldeniya had him stumped off a well-disguised delivery.







----AFP, Karachi





Leave Your Comments