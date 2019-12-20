BCB wants to play Tests against Pakistan in neutral venue

Wasim Khan

Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan which is scheduled to be held for next month, is now facing a daunting prospect with the BCB proposed to play only T20Is in Pakistan but want the play two-Test series in a neutral venue.





"We have had a round of correspondence with them [the BCB] and they are happy to play three T20s in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play two Tests," Wasim Khan, the PCB CEO, told a press conference on Wednesday.





"I have written back to them, being very strong in my response, and asked the reason why. We have our security plans signed off by ICC and it has been signed off for a while now." He said





"Sri Lanka are going to compete their series here and everything went very safely with all security provisions in place. So we are asking Bangladesh what is the reason for you not wanting to come. It (correspondence) is not finished yet and it doesn't mean they are not coming. T





hey are talking about three T20s, but for us playing Test cricket in another country isn't an option now."He added.

Sri Lanka are now playing second and final Test in Pakistan after the first Test ended in a draw. This is the first Test series in Pakistan since the terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in March 2009.







Even halfway through the Test series, several Sri Lanka players have expressed confidence that Pakistan is safe to tour. Not only that, captain Dimuth Karunaratne now even regrets pulling out of the ODI leg in September. An MCC team, led by Kumar Sangakkara, is also scheduled to tour Pakistan next year, and the PCB is set to host the entirety of the Pakistan Super League in Pakistan as well.





