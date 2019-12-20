RCC Inter House Annual Athletic meets observed

Winner of Inter house Annual Athletic meets 2019 pose for a photo with Khulna Naval Commander Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa at RCC play ground on Wednesday. -Collected





52 Rajshahi Caddet College (RCC) Inter house Annual Athletic meets 2019 has observed at RCC play ground on Wednesday afternoon. Khulna Naval Commander Rear Admiral Muhammad Musa as Chief was present at prize giving ceremony.







A 3days long the 36th event has observed through inter house cadet students. Qasim House (A) get trophy of Champion and Runner-up trophy achieves Khalid House.





Chief Guest has distributed the trophy among the winners tem. In the begging times, an RCC student has reading the Holy Quran and translated to Bangla and English version. The cadet students has completed the parade, Drill, Display and to end the various sports very smoothly. On due times RCC principle Commander Hafizur Rahman Afrad has giving well come speech.







On the other hand, chief guest taken salute of cadet parade and visited of all requirements for the cadet welfares. He said, academic certificated is not proved for a proper man. A game is the best way to keep fit the human body and his activities what his or her needed. Finally, we are very proud of RCC cadets.







However, we are expected to more achievements by this RCC cadet. On due time deferent college principles, Journalist and parents were present.

