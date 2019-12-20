'BD attractive land for foreign investment'

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday said Bangladesh has become an attractive destination for foreign investments as the government is implementing different initiatives for ensuring an investment-friendly environment.





"Under the prudent policy and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has become an attractive destination for investment. A huge number of youth, trained manpower, internal large market and political stability are playing vital roles to attract foreign investment," he said.





The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion marking the 'Victory Day-2019' at the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) in the city, according to a press release, reports BSS.





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder attended the discussion as the special guest while Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim was in the chair. Humayun said Bangladesh has become a role model for development in the world and the country is moving forward to be a developed one. He urged all to play a vital role for making the environment more industrial-friendly.





Kamal Majumder said everybody will have to work together for developing the country and all will have to discharge their responsibilities as per the direction of the superior authorities.

