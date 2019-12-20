Coca-Cola working for a clean, pollution free ocean

International Coastal Cleanup is the world's largest volunteer effort, attracting thousands of participants to collect millions of pounds of waste and debris from beaches, lakes and waterways. -AA





Coca-Cola Bangladesh, along with Ocean Conservancy's country coordinator Kewkradong Bangladesh, has recently successfully concluded the 9th edition of the coastal cleanup and marine conservation drive along the beach of St Martin's Island as part of its global commitment to create a "World Without Waste" by 2030. In this partnership, Coca-Cola is working toward a clean and pollution free ocean across the world.







This year, approximately 550 volunteers of different professions have collected more than 1,000-kilogram marine debris. Last 8 years through similar initiatives by Coca-Cola Bangladesh and Kewkradong Bangladesh, around 37,000 people have volunteered and collected over 9,500 kilograms marine debris.





The partnership aims towards paving the way for a sustainable and clean environment along the waterways while driving discussion to understand the causes of marine debris and raising awareness on the harmful effects of marine littering. Volunteers from all walks of life, including students, teachers, local representatives and other professionals from all over the country, engaged in collection and segregation of waste and interacted with and sensitized the beach goers on importance of marine conservation.







With the slogan 'Pick it up, clean it up, sea change', the two-day activity was organized in sync with 33rd annual International Coastal Cleanup, which also marks the 9th year of collaboration at St. Martin's Island, Bangladesh's only coral island.





Mr. Ajay Bathija, Country Manager of Coca-Cola Bangladesh says "The scenic beauty of St. Martin's Island's is unparalleled, and as the beautiful coral island attracts huge number of tourists, which always comes with risk of unbalancing the sensitive ecology.





This is our ninth edition of the coastal cleanup drive and we hope that together we will be able to reaffirm our global commitment to 'World Without Waste' and a greener, cleaner and sustainable environment." International Coastal Cleanup is the world's largest volunteer effort, attracting thousands of participants to collect millions of pounds of waste and debris from beaches, lakes and waterways.





The Participants took part in the event by working in small groups. Their focus was to collect non-disposal wastes such as cigarette filters, chips packet etc. After collecting the waste, it was disposed at a specified location and sorted out all patterns of waste items collected during the event. All the information gathered through this initiative has been uploaded to Ocean







The day after the launching event, note books & pens were distributed to local students which had different types of awareness message. In second day, an opinion exchange meeting also was arranged coordinating with the local govt. Local union parisad member Habibur Rahman, Coast Guard Captain Niaz Ahmed & high official of Ministry of Environment Mr. Waker Ahmed were present there.







The program aims to advocate for the behavioral change of the dwellers, school students and tourists of St. Martin's. Volunteers who have joined this cleanup initiative at St. Martin's are expected to play a key role in spreading the message of how to reduce pollution among peers and other networks upon their return.

Leave Your Comments