African swine fever: Fears rise as virus spreads to Indonesia





Indonesia has become the latest Asian country to face an outbreak of African swine fever, a deadly pig virus devastating farmers across the region. On Wednesday, the country's agriculture ministry said nearly 30,000 pigs have died from the disease in North Sumatra.





The virus is expected to wipe out more than half of China's pig herd this year. Australia has grown increasingly concerned, stepping up biosecurity measures to keep swine fever out.







Although it's harmless to humans, the disease can kill pigs within a few days, and the fatality rate can be up to 100%, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). The virus is particularly robust, and is able to survive for seven days without a host, and for months in frozen pork products.





The biggest impact so far has been in China, but the spread of the virus across South East Asia has been worrying too. Vietnam and the Philippines have seen some of the worst outbreaks in the region. Analysts at Rabobank expect Vietnam's pork production will drop by 21% this year, and by an additional 8% next year.







The Philippines could see a 13% decline in its pig herd in 2020, it said. Rabobank put China's herd loss at 55% this year. Indonesia's Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo told reporters so far, the virus has been contained to parts of North Sumatra. "Very serious handling is being carried out, including isolating those areas," Mr Limpo said. The disease has also been detected in Mongolia, Cambodia, South Korea, North Korea, Myanmar and East Timor, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.





----BBC



