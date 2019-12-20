Philippine massacre masterminds jailed for life





A Philippine court found the bosses of an influential political clan guilty on Thursday of masterminding a 2009 massacre of 57 people, a ruling cheered as a partial victory for justice and a challenge to the country's notorious culture of impunity.







Eight members of the powerful Ampatuan family were among 28 people sentenced to life imprisonment over their roles in a ambush on an election motorcade in Maguindanao province, and the gunning-down of all who witnessed it.





Among the victims of the "Maguindanao Massacre" were 32 journalists in what was one of the world's single biggest attacks on media.







---Reuters, Manila



