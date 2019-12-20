Published:  01:25 AM, 20 December 2019

Philippine massacre masterminds jailed for life

Philippine massacre masterminds jailed for life

A Philippine court found the bosses of an influential political clan guilty on Thursday of masterminding a 2009 massacre of 57 people, a ruling cheered as a partial victory for justice and a challenge to the country's notorious culture of impunity.

Eight members of the powerful Ampatuan family were among 28 people sentenced to life imprisonment over their roles in a ambush on an election motorcade in Maguindanao province, and the gunning-down of all who witnessed it.

Among the victims of the "Maguindanao Massacre" were 32 journalists in what was one of the world's single biggest attacks on media.

---Reuters, Manila

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Asia

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »