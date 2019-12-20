Hong Kong protesters march to consulates to drum up support on rights

Students hold up their mobile phones during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China December 13, this year. -Reuters

Hong Kong protesters rallied outside diplomatic missions on Thursday to urge foreign governments to follow the United States in passing human rights bills to raise pressure on Beijing and support their pro-democracy campaign.





Last month, US President Donald Trump signed congressional legislation requiring the State Department to certify, at least once a year, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy from Beijing to justify favorable US trading terms.





About 1,000 people, most of them dressed in black and wearing face masks, marched on a route that took them by the consulates of Australia, Britain, the European Union, the United States, Japan and Canada, to drop off a petition. British, EU and US diplomats came out to receive it, and to take photographs with the protesters.





"What happens in Hong Kong is not just a local issue; it is about human rights and democracy. Foreign governments should understand how this city is being suppressed," said Suki Chan, who participated in the protest.





---Reuters, Hong Kong



