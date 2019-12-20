State of emergency as Aus bushfires rage

A bushfire burns on a property in Balmorals, 150 kilometers southwest of Sydney. - AFP





A state of emergency was declared in Australia's most populated region on Thursday as an unprecedented heat wave fanned out-of-control bushfires, destroying homes and smothering huge areas with a toxic smoke.





As thousands of firefighter's battled blazes, temperatures neared 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places and authorities warned the extreme weather conditions could get even worse.





Australia endures bushfires every year but the early and intense start to this season, along with the record temperatures, has fuelled concerns about global warming. In New South Wales, Australia's most populated state with Sydney as its capital.





--AFP, Sydney



