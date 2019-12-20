UK's Johnson unveils plans

Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson vowed to 'take Britain forward' today as the Queen's Speech unveiled his 10-year plan to seize the benefits of Brexit. Hitting the ground running after his bombshell election victory, the PM warned there is 'no time to waste' as he laid out a blizzard of legislation - from an NHS funding bonanza to a new immigration system.





Police numbers will be bolstered by 20,000, stop and search powers beefed up to help tackle knife crime, and terrorists will lose rights to early release as ministers crack down on crime.





There are also moves to drive house-building, and make the market fairer - a key demand for younger voters - including offering 30 per cent discounts for people buying properties in the area where they grew up.







In a nod to the working-class voters in Leave-leaning seats whose support was critical to the defeat of Labour, Mr Johnson said the 'ambitious' package would 'spread opportunity to every corner of our United Kingdom'. Setting out his vision for two terms in power, Mr Johnson said his first priority would be getting Brexit secured by passing his divorce deal.







But he made clear the Tory project would go much wider. 'This is a radical Queen's Speech - it will take us out of the EU, overhaul our immigration system, and will enshrine in law record investment for the NHS,' Mr Johnson said in a foreword. 'Just imagine where this country could be in 10 years' time.'







The Queen set out the government's agenda in a scaled back ceremony in the House of Lords, without the usual pomp and ceremony.





It was the second time she had made the trip from Buckingham Palace in two months, but the context could hardly be more different, with Mr Johnson having secured a huge 80-strong majority in the election rout.





