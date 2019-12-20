Ten PGCB employees cheated by union leader





Ten employees of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) who are working on a daily wage basis are passing miserable days as they have been cheated by a CBA leader of the company. The concerned CBA leader took Tk 16 lakh 20 thousands from them promising them permanent employment. The victims say the said union leader didn't keep his promise and is now refusing to give their money back.







In this connection, Liton Kanti Das, an office assistant cum computer operator submitted an application of behalf of the 10 cheated master-roll employees to the Managing Director of PGCB on 15, July 2019 urging necessary steps to ensure return of their money from the said CBA leader. But visibly it has yielded no result.







Md Nurul Amin, the CBA leader, a senior accounts assistant at the Chief Engineer's (Transmission-2) office of PGCB, was also the general secretary of CBA of the company. He worked at company's Aftabnagar NLDC Bhaban in the capital. A former president of PGCB's CBA, Iftekhar Hossain,



filed a corruption charge with the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) against Nurul Amin saying the latter acquired huge wealth by misusing power and cheating fellow employees. Based on the allegation ACC has instructed PGCB to submit necessary documents. PGCB complied and an ACC investigation is underway against Nurul.







According to the submission made to the ACC, Nurul Amin has built a luxurious house at his village in Barisal, bought several flats in the capital's Aftabnagar and has a huge amount of money in bank FDRs. The Asian Age has received documents supporting the allegation.







On 6 November of 2017, the Power Division directed the Power Grid Company to take legal action against Nurul Amin after proper investigation. On 26 May, this year, the company formed a four members probe body led by Md Foizul Kabir Bhuiyan, superintending engineer SPMC, PGCB. The probe body investigated the allegation and quizzed both Iftekhar Hossain and Nurul Amin.







After completing investigation it gave a report on 16 July the same year where graft allegations against Nurul Amin were proved primarily. Later in September the PGCB suspended Nurul Amin based on the probe report.





Iftekhar Hossain, who is now on retirement, said all graft allegations against Nurul Amin are true and he has relevent documents with him. That's why he filed the complaint against Nurul with ACC in the greater interest of PGCB. Nuru Amin, however, was unavailable for comments.







Meawhile, ten of master-roll employees cheated by Nurul are not getting their money back and passing their days in great hardships, Iftekhar added.











