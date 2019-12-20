Momen seeks Turkish support to resolve Rohingya crisis

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday sought Turkish support in the recent global move in finding a sustainable solution of the Rohingya crisis.





Momen was talking to outgoing Turkish ambassador Devrim Öztürk who made a farewell call on him at the foreign ministry here today, a press release said. During the meeting, the foreign minister briefed the ambassador about recent development of the Rohingya issue and expressed his



gratitude to the Turkish government for its continuous support extended to the forcibly displaced people in the wake of the crisis. Momen also thanked the Turkish government for providing health support to the Rohingyas through establishment of a field hospital in Cox's Bazar, reports BSS.





He also appreciated the Turkish government for giving permission to establish a bust of Father of the Nation Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Ankara as a reciprocal arrangement of establishing a burst of Kemal Ataturk on Kemal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, Dhaka.





The foreign minister expressed satisfaction over existing friendly relations and bilateral engagements between the two countries and stressed on further strengthening the existing relations by expanding areas of cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.





He welcomed Turkish cooperation especially in the area of trade and investment, ICT sector, defense, energy and gas exploration Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in all possible sectors of mutual interest including political issues, bilateral trade, investment, disaster management, education, culture etc.





