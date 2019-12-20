Resisting of militancy and communalism 21st council's pledge: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the pledge of Awami League in the 21st national council will be eliminating militancy and resisting the communal forces. He came up with the remark on Thursday while talking to reporters after visiting the stage set up for the party's 21st national council slated for December 20-21 at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.





Quader said, "The challenge of the present government is stamping out the poisonous root of the communal forces and militancy. The AL's committee this time will be more dynamic through the combination of young and older leaders to overcome the challenge."





Urging the party leaders and activists to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina for implementing the party' election manifesto, Quader said, "The government cannot be successful if the party is not strengthened".





The new committee will work to make the Prime Minister's visions a success aiming at realizing the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.





Terming the upcoming council as important one, the AL general secretary said the council will be held in a festive mood while some amendments will be brought in the party constitution.





AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central working committee member Mirza Azam, Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi were present, among others, during the briefing.





