Give women a greater role

Former American President Barack Obama recently said while speaking at a program in Singapore, "Women aren't perfect but are indisputably better than men. Most of the problems in the world came from old people, mostly men, holding onto positions of power."





These words came to my mind while thinking about Awami League's council which is going to be held today. There has been a great deal of women empowerment in Bangladesh during last several years under the firm leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We believe competent, honest, dedicated and patriotic leaders will be given the responsibility of senior posts in Awami League's council.





Women are now capable of becoming members of parliament through participation in direct polls. Women MPs were elected for some reserved seats during former President HM Ershad's regime. Women MPs were called the parliament's ornament at that time. But things have drastically changed.





Now women are holding key posts in the government like Prime Minister, Speaker, opposition leader, Education Minister and many more vital positions. Women are also working efficiently in government jobs, private service, military forces, police department etcetera.





It may be added that religious extremists and fundamentalist groups undermine the capability of women. However, women have proven their worth by being able to shine in all spheres at home and outside.





We hope dexterous, energetic, vibrant and devoted leaders will be selected to drive Awami League forward. Sheikh Hasina asked Awami League leaders at a recent program, "Where were you when Bangabandhu was killed?" Awami League needs courageous and unflinching leaders who will look after the party's interest and uphold the country's esteem under all circumstances in an uncompromising way. The spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 will have to be sustained all the way ahead and democratic values will have to be promoted.





Bangladesh is very close to the golden jubilee of its independence. We commemorate them with honor who have made us indebted through their sacrifice in the glorious and gallant Liberation War. Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, the friendly Indian government, role played by Russia during 1971-each of these things is inseparably bonded with this achievement.





We can enlighten ourselves with the invaluable attributes of Bangabandhu's character going through his autobiographic book "Unfinished Memoirs".





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought about Bangladesh's independence through his unwavering struggle and charismatic leadership. The greatest tragedy jolted Bangladesh when Bangabandhu was assassinated with most of his family members on 15 August 1975. However, Bangladesh has reemerged from the ashes like the mythological bird phoenix through the valiant efforts of Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh has become a development role model in the present world.





We glance ahead to see some new, innovative, promising and committed faces to lead Awami League in days to come. Time has arrived to get rid of incapable, clumsy, conventional leaders who do not have the merit of doing anything good for the nation.





Sheikh Hasina's drive against graft and drugs was admired by people across the country. Sheikh Hasina gave a proof of her integrity by taking actions against dishonest leaders of her own party. It makes us optimistic about a brilliant Bangladesh free of corruption. She gained the title "Mother of Humanity" for her humanitarian stance over the Rohingya crisis. Leaders with clean image and dynamism should be picked for the betterment of Awami League and for further socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh.







Bangladesh has meanwhile attained 8.15% GDP growth. Now it is one of the biggest tasks to sustain the country's economic progress. For this reason people with adequate technical knowhow and effective leadership qualities should be enabled to come forward who can overcome the challenges of 21st century.





Bangabandhu said during an interview with Sir David Frost on BBC in 1972 "My greatest strength is my love for my people. My greatest weakness is that I love them too much".





Sheikh Hasina has inherited from her father the quality of immensely loving the country's people. We hope there will be a reflection of her wisdom in Awami League's council too. We offer our best wishes to Awami League on this grand occasion. Joy Bangla.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.





