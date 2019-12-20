People shiver as cold wave hits country

Slum dwellers and street children covered themselves with a blanket for comfort against the shivering cold during country's first cold wave in Plassey area of the capital on Thursday. The lowest temperature of the country was recorded 07.9 degree Celsius

The cold air has covered the North Western and other parts of the country also including capital as the mild cold wave is sweeping across the country with the beginning of Bengali month of Poush. It is feared to remain for five more days.





In its regular weather update, the Met Office said a mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may spread.





The sky is covered with thick fog from Thursday morning. The city dwellers are shivering with the excessive humidity of the wind. The heavy wind forced the people coming out of the houses wearing all kinds of warm clothes and shoes from head to toe.





On Thursday morning, the mercury fell to 13.3 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature however was 13.2 degree Celsius in the city. On Wednesday, the temperature was between 16-17 degree Celsius. On that day the lowest temperature was recorded in Rajarhat of Rangpur (10.8 degree Celsius).







Meanwhile, the lowest temperature of the country was recorded 07.9 degrees in Chuadanga. During the cold wave in December and January, common diseases affect children are pneumonia and cold-related diarrhea caused by a virus. Newborn babies suffer from pneumonia and diarrhea, due to three factors: the cold weather and lack of awareness on hygiene and economic hardship of parents.





"Temperature may remain unchanged for the next two days. It'll start rising from December 22," said Ruhul Kuddus, a meteorologist of Dhaka Met office. He said a cold wave may sweep over the country in the first week of January.





In its forecast for the next 24 hours from Thursday morning, the Met Office said the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.





Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight till morning, it said.Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



