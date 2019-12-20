Throat-slit body of youth found in Magura





Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from Harishpur in Salikha upazila on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Antar, 26, son of Taijal Sheikh of Deshmukhpara village in the upazila. Antar was a human hauler driver.





Being informed by local people, police recovered the body of Antar from the area in the evening and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy, said Tariqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Salikha Police Station.





Police are yet to ascertain the cause of his death.





