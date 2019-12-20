U.S. slaps sanctions on drug trafficking group in Guatemala





The U.S. Treasury said Thursday that it has blacklisted a Guatemalan mayor and a drug trafficking organization related to him.





The blacklisted mayor, Erik Salvador Suniga Rodriguez, and his drug trafficking organization have been identified as significant foreign narcotics traffickers, said the Treasury in a statement.





The department also imposed sanctions on four additional Guatemalan nationals for providing material support to the mayor and his group, and five Guatemalan businesses owned or controlled by these individuals, it said.





Following the designation, all property and interests in property of the blacklisted individuals and entities that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction will be blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

