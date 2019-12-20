No relief from cold wave; poor people suffer





The mild cold, which is sweeping the country for the last few days, may continue till Saturday disrupting the normal life, said the Met Office.

“The temperature is expected to rise a bit on Sunday,” said AKM Nazmul Haque, a meteorologist at the weather office.

Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 8.4 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature 28.3 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.





Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning, according to the forecast of Met office for the next 24 hours (till 9am Saturday).





The mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Jashore and Chuadanga, and it may continue.

The forecast said night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

In Kurigram, the normal life was disrupted in the district due to bone-chilling cold.

Street people were seen lighting fires to keep themselves warm as the sun remains invisible due to dense fog.

Meanwhile, the number of patients suffering from cold related diseases is increasing at local hospitals.

According to the district relief office, a total of 51,514 of blankets were allocated for people in nine upazilas of the district.





In Chuadanga, intense cold has gripped the district, forcing many people to stay indoors.

Poor people, especially children and elderly ones, are the worst sufferers of the shivering cold.

On Thursday, the lowest temperature was recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius in the district which was the lowest in the country this season.

The temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius today (Friday), said meteorologist Samdul Haque at the district Met Office.

Many children and elderly people have been suffering badly from various cold-related diseases, including pneumonia, diarrhea overcrowding hospitals and clinics.





In Thakurgaon, poor people have been suffering badly due to the cold weather for the last few days.

Besides, patients suffering from respiratory problem as cold-related diseases are spreading.

Dr Shahnewaz, a child specialist at Thakurgaon Modern Hospital here, said 122 children suffering from cold-related diseases, including diarrhea and pneumonia, were admitted to the hospital in the last two days.

KM Kamruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Thakurgaon district, said blankets are being distributed among the destitute people as the government has allocated 30,600 blankets in the district.

Leave Your Comments