BPL: Khulna opt to bowl first against Rangers





After a one-day gap, Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) resumed as Khulna Tigers won the toss and sent Rangpur Rangers bat first at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.





Before coming to this game, Khulna played two games and won both of them while Rangers played three matches and lost all of them.





Currently, Chattogram Challengers are at the top of the table with eight points from four wins in five games, and Rangers are at the bottom of the table.





Khulna Tigers (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan, Shahidul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Robiul Haque.





Rangpur Rangers (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Mohammad Naim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi(c), Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Fazle Mahmud, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam.

