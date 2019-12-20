Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look as AL’s 2-day council kicks off





The 21st triennial national council-2019 of Bangladesh Awami League kicked off amid much enthusiasm and festivity at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city on Friday afternoon.





AL President Sheikh Hasina, also the Prime Minister, inaugurated the two-day council of the country’s oldest political party at 3:05pm.





Sheikh Hasina announced the council open after the hoisting of the national flag and the party flag, and the release of pigeons and balloons.





Hasina hoisted the national flag while AL general secretary Obaidul Quader raised the party flag at the Suhrawardy Udyan where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his historic March 7 Speech, and the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered on December 16, 1971.





Later, a cultural programme began with the presentation of the council’s theme song by a youthful ensemble.





Obaidul Quader will place the report of the general secretary while organizing secretaries will place reports of eight divisions at the inaugural session after adopting obituary references.





Some 15,000 councillors and delegates are taking part in the council. Leaders of other political parties and representatives of various professions also joined the inaugural session of the council.





The main stage of the council has been shaped like a boat, the electoral symbol of the party. The digital stage looks like a big boat floating in the mighty Padma River.





The entire Suhrawardy Udyan wore a festive look with the presence of huge party councillors, delegates, party leaders and activists in the council and display of banners and festoons highlighting the government’s major successes and development projects around the venue.





The council is being streamed through 28 LED screens at the venue.





The council session will be held at the Institute of Engineers on Sunday to elect the next committee of the ruling party for a three-year term. Some 7,500 councillors from across the country will attend the council session.

