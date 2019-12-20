29 new dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs





Twenty-nine new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

Sixteen of them were hospitalized in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.

It said 1,01,174 people have been hospitalized with dengue in the country since January. Of those who were hospitalized, 1,00,731 made full recovery, the DGHS said.

Currently, 177 patients, including 120 in the capital, are being treated at different hospitals.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 223 of them and confirmed the deaths of 141.

Leave Your Comments