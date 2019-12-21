Bhawal Palace in Gazipur





Bhawal Estate was a large zamindari estate in Bengal in modern-day Bangladesh. The area under the estate currently falls under the Gazipur District. The most famous capital of the Bhawal Estate was Choira Meah Bari, where zamindar Fazal Gazi lived. He was one of the Baro-Bhuyans (12th zamindars of Bengal).









Before the Mughal conquest, Bhawal Estate belonged to Gazis of Bhawal. The first known Gazi was Fazal Gazi, who lent a cannon to Sher Shah Suri with 'Az Fazal Gazi' inscribed on it. The Rajas of Bhawal came from the village of Bajrayogini under Munshiganj. His family ruled Bhawal until the abolition of the zamindari system in 1951 at Choira Meah Bari, which was the capital of Bhawal.



