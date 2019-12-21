Cold-hit people get warm clothes

Members of ‘Fakhre Bangal Torun Sangha’ distributing warm clothes among the cold-hit people at Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria on Friday. -AA





Warm clothes were distributed on Friday among poor clod-hit people in Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria. Fakhre Bangal Torun Sangha, a social organization, distributed winter clothes among more than fifty people at Jethagram Eidgah ground under Gukorno union of the upazila in the morning.





Gukorno UP Chairman Soab Ahmed Ritul was present as the chief guest at the program chaired by Fakhre Bangal Torun Sangha President Md Azidur Rahman.





Hafez Hossain Ahmed, Humayun Reza Chowdhury, UP Member Nargis Akter, Abul Hashem Chowdhury, ASA Branch Manager Jahangir Reza Chowdhury, Journalist Akther Hossain Bhuiya, Fakhre Bangal Torun Sangha Adviser Mostaque Ahmed Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan also addressed the function, among others. Later, a doa mahfil was held.





---Akther Hossain Bhuiyan, Nasirnagar



