Alumni reunion of 1994-95 batch held at BAU

Alumni of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) 1994-95 batch held a procession marking the second reunion at Mymensingh on Friday. -AA

Second alumni reunion of the former students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) of 1994-95 sessions inaugurated with amid great enthusiasm and festivity on the campus on Friday All the students of BAU of 1994-95 batches brought out a colorful rally with festoons, placards from university helipad that marched the main streets of the campus.





Earlier on Friday afternoon, Agriculture Faculty dean Professor Dr M Jahiruddin inaugurated the program by releasing balloon as chief guest.





Later, an annual meeting and cultural program was also held at BAU Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin auditorium. In the cultural program, Agriculture Faculty dean Professor Dr M Jahiruddin attended as a chief guest while students affairs adviser (acting) Prof Dr AKM Zakir Hossain attended as a special guest.





A committee will be also announced of 1994-95 session alumni for 3 years. Different sports and reminiscence program will be arranged on Saturday.





---Ashikur Rahman, BAU



