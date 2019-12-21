Chinese delegation meets Dhaka University treasurer

A three member team led by Inspector of the Education Department of Sichuan Province, China Wang Yu called on Dhaka University (DU) Treasurer Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin at DU VC office on Friday.





Other members of the team are Pan Li and Yang Yuelin. Director of DU Public Relations Office Mahmood Alam, among others, was present on this occasion, reports BSS.





During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views to explore academic and research collaboration among Dhaka University and different universities of Sichuan Province.





Chinese team members expressed their willingness to work together with DU especially on academic research at various fields.







The possibilities of exchange of teachers, researchers, students and signing MoU in this regard were also discussed in the meeting.





