Dua mahfil marking BGB Day held

BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam on Friday is seen hoisting the regimental flag to pay tributes to the martyred liberation war heroes. -BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday hoisted their regimental flag and placed a floral wreath at 'Shimanta Gourab' at its Peelkhana headquarters marking the BGB Day-2019.





BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam hoisted the regimental flag at 9.00 am and placed a floral wreath at the 'Shimanta Gourab' at 9.30 am at to pay tributes to the martyred liberation war heroes.





In this regard, a milad and doa mahfil was held in the afternoon following the Jumu'ah prayer. Apart from this, all the regions of BGB outside Dhaka, Boarder Guard Training Center and College, all sectors and battalions also hoisted the regimental flag and arranged doa mahfil as well as served banquets. Later, cultural program was also arranged.



