Le Méridien celebrates Victory Day

Bangladeshi renowned folk singer Kiron Chandra Roy performing a song at a festival marking the Victory Day of Bangladesh at Le Méridien Dhaka on Monday. -AA





To commemorate the Victory Day of Bangladesh, Best Holding Limited and Le Méridien Dhaka has jointly organized the festival "Joyodhoni" with musical extravaganza by local artists, photography exhibitions, Bijoy Mela, and traditional street food at Le Méridien Dhaka on Monday.





In the event, shortlisted photographs from renowned photography clubs were exhibited in the festival based on the theme of Bangladesh Independence and Victory Day. The festival was organized by Bestcom and it was sponsored by PepsiCo.







Among all the submissions, 6 photographs were selected as the winning work and Le Méridien Dhaka has purchased all of them. Additionally, the winners were awarded crest and certificates. Popular bands like Nemesis, F Minor and renowned folk singer Kiron Chandra Roy had performed at the festival.







Alongside the musical arrangement, the hotel had also organized a 'Traditional Bijoy Mela' to promote Bangladeshi street food and folk culture. The 'Bijoy Mela' consisted of 7 stalls that sold various kinds of traditional accessories such as glass bangles, nail art, face painting, Alta (red dye), Kumkum, traditional saree, 100 percent herbal beauty products, handmade souvenirs and many more.





