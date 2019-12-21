Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look for AL council

Artists perform at a cultural program during the inauguration day of the Awami League national council on Friday. -AA





Historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday wore a festive look as hundreds of thousands gleeful Awami League men thronged the venue of the party's two-day 21st national council, turning the entire populace into a breathtaking gathering of inspiring many to attain great political expectations.





The huge crowds reverberated with enthusiasm, political hope and inspirational ethos gave a great boost to the council ground accommodating a large number of Awami League leaders, workers, councilors, delegates, various professional groups and visitors, reports BSS.





The entire venue of the Awami League national council was illuminated and decorated with banners and festoons inscribing the brief history and tradition of AL as well as the government's development activities.





Small and big portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, four national leaders and veteran politicians, who had contributions to the country's Liberation War, were put on display in and around the venue. The site reminded many of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's landmark 7th March speech and surrender of Pakistani troops in 1971.





The Udyan and its adjoining areas were humming with activities as hundreds of councilors, delegates and distinguished guests converged on the venue braving biting cold. The theme of the council is "On the way to implement Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, being advance irresistibly: We are Bangladesh".





The main stage of the council, with 102 feet in length and 40 feet in width, likened a 'Boat' sailing on the Padma River. Portrait of National Memorial is on the stage and behind the memorial, Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina's portraits are also there.





A total of 50 thousands councilors, delegates, leaders and activists are participating in the council. Some 7,000 councilors joined the council.





Stringent security vigil were enforced in the capital coinciding with the council while Awami League and some 2,000 trained party volunteers have been mobilized to ensure discipline and security in and around the council venue.





The main council session will be held today (Saturday) at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh to be attended by over 7,000 councilors from across the country.

