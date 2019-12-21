Biochemist wins Miss America crown

The 24-year-old has two undergraduate science degrees and is studying a doctorate in pharmacy. -AP

The 24-year-old impressed celebrity judges, singer Kelly Rowland, 'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown and 'Superstore; actress Lauren Ash, with a colourful chemistry demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.





She reportedly told the panel, that "Miss America is someone who needs to educate". The Pennsylvanian native has two undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and systems biology, and told the crowd she also plans to get a doctor of pharmacy degree.





The 24-year-old has two undergraduate science degrees and is studying a doctorate in pharmacy In her acceptance speech, Ms Schrier said she hoped to "break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020" by being a woman of science" who is authentic to herself".





Schrier said: "I'm not the beauty queen. I'm the brand ambassador for this organization and I'm more than just someone with a crown on my head." In her role as Miss America, Schrier will spend a year advocating for Mind Your Meds, a drug safety and prevention programme.







--BBC, Washington



