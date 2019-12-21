Space force will let Trump claim a big win

President Donald Trump waves during a summit on transforming mental health treatment to combat homelessness, violence, and substance abuse, at the he Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday. -AP





The Trump administration is celebrating the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in more than 70 years. In signing the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that includes Space Force, Trump on Friday can claim a victory for one of his top national security priorities just two days after being impeached by the House.





It is part of a $1.4 trillion government spending package including the Pentagon's budget that provides a steady stream of financing for Trump's US-Mexico border fence and reverses unpopular and unworkable automatic spending cuts to defense and domestic programs.





Space Force has been a reliable applause line at Trump's political rallies, but for the military it's seen more soberly as an affirmation of the need to more effectively organize for the defense of US interests in space especially satellites used for navigation and communication. Space Force is not designed or intended to put combat troops in space.





Space has become increasingly important to the US economy and to everyday life. The Global Positioning System, for example, provides navigation services to the military as well as civilians. Its constellation of about two dozen orbiting satellites is operated by the 50th Space Wing from an operations center at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.





In a report last February, the Pentagon asserted that China and Russia have embarked on major efforts to develop technologies that could allow them to disrupt or destroy American and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict. "The United States faces serious and growing challenges to its freedom to operate in space," the report said.





When he publicly directed the Pentagon in June 2018 to begin working toward a Space Force, Trump spoke of the military space mission as part of a broader vision. "My administration is reclaiming America's heritage as the world's greatest space-faring nation," he said. "When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an







----AP, Washington



