Burning of factories: Who to blame?





The fire incidents in factories in two different locations occurred within a week. These incidents have already claimed 29 lives and injured more than 49. People who have died are the workers of those factories. Cases have been filed blaming the owners of those factories.







Different probe committees have been formed to determine the responsible person/s of the fire in the factories. Nevertheless, in most cases, the workers who have died in the factory fire were the only earning members of their families. Now the sudden demise of the family members left the rest of the family members in shock, despair, and anger.





The fire erupted on the second floor of the factory of Luxury Fan in Kashorita in Sadar upazila under Gazipur around 5:30pm on Sunday 15 December 2019. It took more than two hours for the four units of fire service to bring the fire under control. According to the rescuers, the workers were trapped inside the factory as the fire originated near the gate. The factory was operating in a residential building without any government's approval. The victims' families who have died in the factory fire will be given Tk 25,000 for the funeral.





In another fire incident at Prime Plate and Plastic Industries Ltd factory in Chalkutia of Keraniganj, Dhaka around 4:30 pm on Wednesday 11 December 2019. The 10 firefighting units doused the fire around 6:10 pm. According to the initial reports and the observation from the firefighters, the cause of the fire was by the deadly sparked by a gas cylinder explosion inside the factory.







According to the neighboring people this same factory had caught fire several times over the past few years. The probe committees have found clear negligence on the part of the owner. Even though the factory had 20 to 25 fire extinguishers and water supply system, but no one knew how to use them. The families of each deceased will be provided Tk1 lakh and Tk50,000 to each injured.





There were similar incidents of fire taking place in commercial buildings, factories, warehouses in different parts of the country throughout the year. For instance, 20 February 2019 Nanda Kumar Lane in Chawkbazar'sChurihatta area of Old Dhaka claimed 70 lives, 28 March 2019 the FR Tower in Banani Dhaka claimed 28 lives. The list is long if we go back in time a little bit further. In most cases of fire incidence, we see a few common causes the lack of government approval or lack of firefighting facilities or fault in the building/factory design, etc.





Now the question arises, why this keeps happening? Are these accidents or negligence? Where was the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE)? Did they try to stop the operations of those factories? These are very logical, and time-bound questions and we all know the answers.







As per the news published in different newspapers, we found out there were quite a few legal measures taken including fine for non-compliance and even cases were filed in the local police stations. Even after that, the factory kept running and eventually, it claimed the lives of 29 innocent factory workers in the last two incidents took place within a week.





Now again the question is, even after all the legal measures how these factories could operate? Are these factory owners being more powerful than government organizations? Or is it just the ignorance of the owners. We haven't seen any exemplary judgment in such cases. Probably due to this causes the owners were not interested in abiding by rules.







The factories are bound to adhere to some building codes, which include keeping firing extinguishers and making sure there is a road so that vehicles of fire service can move. However, they just don't bother about the rules. Even though one of the factories had enough fire extinguishers and water supply system but none of the workers didn't know how to use them.







We see the concerned authorities become very active when incidents like these happen. They form many probe committees even though the reports never see the light of the day. They close down the factories. But sooner or later the things become as it was. Closing down factories or prosecuting the owners will not bring back the lives. Now it is time for the concerned authorities to take responsibility to invigilate the factories if they have enough compliance.





However, when there is clear negligence of the owners then they should be brought under proper judgment. On the other hand, the officials of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and the Department of Environment should be doing their responsibility accordingly. If they continue their invigilation in those factories, then it can bring accountability from the factory owners. And the factory workers should be properly compensated.







For instance, after the Rana Plaza incident in the garments sectors, the factory compliance in the garments sectors has changed significantly. However, there is a long walk to go. Now it is time for the concerned departments to bring the factories under regular invigilation. Nevertheless, for the government alone, it is not possible to control everything if there is no public awareness.





For instance, factories in residential buildings is a matter of public safety. If the owners are not aware enough to establish factories outside of the residential areas, then it is very difficult for the general public to do something about it. We understand the factory owners are relatively powerful people in the locality. However, the government can provide subsidies for establishing factories outside the residential areas.





Bangladesh has been going through a lot of changes in its economic sectors. Recently Bangladesh has graduated from the lower-income country club to the middle-income country club. To keep up the current phase of development this country needs more and more jobs for its young labor force. And to provide jobs we need more factories. The factories that were to ensure jobs have now become death traps.





If we cannot ensure the safety of the workers in the factories, then incidents like these will keep happening and the image of Bangladesh and its government will go down as it happened after the Rana Plaza incident. No government wants that to happen again.







This is why it is time for the concerned government agencies to act for making things better. Only if the concerned government acts properly then there will be enough public awareness and with this public awareness, it will be easy to ensure accountability of the factory owners. And by doing all this we can achieve safety for the workers in the factory.





The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

Email: krishna_du@yahoo.com

